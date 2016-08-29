Beyonce Wins Best Female Video For "Hold Up"
29/08/2016
Beyoncé takes to the MSG stage to accept the award for Best Female Video for "Hold Up" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
03:58
Drake Honors Rihanna, This Year's Video VanguardVMAs 2016
Drake professes his undying love for Rihanna as he gives her the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
05:23
Rihanna "Stay / Love On The Brain / Diamonds" Live PerformanceVMAs 2016
Rihanna performs a medley of "Stay," "Love On The Brain" and "Diamonds" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
05:03
Rihanna "Needed Me / Pour It Up / Bitch Better Have My Money" Live PerformanceVMAs 2016
Rihanna performs a medley of "Needed Me," "Pour It Up" and "Bitch Better Have My Money" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
01:08
29/08/2016
01:25
Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign Win Best Collaboration For "Work From Home"VMAs 2016
Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign couldn't be more grateful to win the award for Best Collaboration at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
Destacados
06:47
Kanye West's Speech Is Another For The BooksVMAs 2016
Kanye West uses his 4 minutes to throw some shade, and proclaim his place in history before introducing the world premiere of his new video for "Fade."
29/08/2016
actuaciones
04:04
Rihanna "Don't Stop The Music / Only Girl (In The World) / We Found Love / Where Have You Been" LiveVMAs 2016
Rihanna performs a medley of "Don’t Stop The Music," "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love" and "Where Have You Been" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
