Beyonce Wins Best Female Video For "Hold Up"

29/08/2016

Beyoncé takes to the MSG stage to accept the award for Best Female Video for "Hold Up" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

03:58

Drake Honors Rihanna, This Year's Video Vanguard
VMAs 2016

Drake professes his undying love for Rihanna as he gives her the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
05:23

Rihanna "Stay / Love On The Brain / Diamonds" Live Performance
VMAs 2016

Rihanna performs a medley of "Stay," "Love On The Brain" and "Diamonds" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
05:03

Rihanna "Needed Me / Pour It Up / Bitch Better Have My Money" Live Performance
VMAs 2016

Rihanna performs a medley of "Needed Me," "Pour It Up" and "Bitch Better Have My Money" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
01:08

Beyonce Wins Best Female Video For "Hold Up"
VMAs 2016

Beyoncé takes to the MSG stage to accept the award for Best Female Video for "Hold Up" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
01:25

Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign Win Best Collaboration For "Work From Home"
VMAs 2016

Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign couldn't be more grateful to win the award for Best Collaboration at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
Destacados
06:47

Kanye West's Speech Is Another For The Books
VMAs 2016

Kanye West uses his 4 minutes to throw some shade, and proclaim his place in history before introducing the world premiere of his new video for "Fade."
29/08/2016
actuaciones
04:04

Rihanna "Don't Stop The Music / Only Girl (In The World) / We Found Love / Where Have You Been" Live
VMAs 2016

Rihanna performs a medley of "Don’t Stop The Music," "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love" and "Where Have You Been" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
03:32

Lukas Graham "Mama Said" Live (VMA 2016 MTV)
VMAs 2016

Lukas Graham performs "Mama Said" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York.
29/08/2016
