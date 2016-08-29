Rihanna "Don't Stop The Music / Only Girl (In The World) / We Found Love / Where Have You Been" Live

Rihanna "Don't Stop The Music / Only Girl (In The World) / We Found Love / Where Have You Been" Live29/08/2016
Rihanna performs a medley of "Don’t Stop The Music," "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love" and "Where Have You Been" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Viendo
Destacados
03:58
VMAs 2016Drake Honors Rihanna, This Year's Video Vanguard
Drake professes his undying love for Rihanna as he gives her the Video Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
05:23
VMAs 2016Rihanna "Stay / Love On The Brain / Diamonds" Live Performance
Rihanna performs a medley of "Stay," "Love On The Brain" and "Diamonds" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
Speech
01:16
VMAs 2016Beyonce Wins Video of the Year for "Formation"
Beyoncé accepts the award for Video of the Year and dedicates the award to the people of New Orleans at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
Destacados
06:47
VMAs 2016Kanye West's Speech Is Another For The Books
Kanye West uses his 4 minutes to throw some shade, and proclaim his place in history before introducing the world premiere of his new video for "Fade."
29/08/2016
actuaciones
04:08
VMAs 2016Future - "F**k Up Some Commas"
Future performs "F**k Up Some Commas" from his mixtape "Monster" at the 2016 VMAs in NYC's Madison Square Garden.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
03:41
VMAs 2016Ariana Grande featuring Nicki Minaj - "Side to Side"
Ariana Grande puts in the work while performing her hit song "Side to Side," with backup from rapper Nicki Minaj, at the VMAs 2016.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
04:04
VMAs 2016Rihanna "Don't Stop The Music / Only Girl (In The World) / We Found Love / Where Have You Been" Live
Rihanna performs a medley of "Don’t Stop The Music," "Only Girl (In The World)," "We Found Love" and "Where Have You Been" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
actuaciones
05:03
VMAs 2016Rihanna "Needed Me / Pour It Up / Bitch Better Have My Money" Live Performance (VMA 2016 MTV)
Rihanna performs a medley of "Needed Me," "Pour It Up" and "Bitch Better Have My Money" at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards live from Madison Square Garden in New York City.
29/08/2016
Destacados
01:25
VMAs 2016Fifth Harmony ft. Ty Dolla $ign Win Best Collaboration For "Work From Home" (VMA 2016 MTV)
Fifth Harmony and Ty Dolla $ign couldn't be more grateful to win the award for Best Collaboration at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
29/08/2016
También te gustará5 Vídeos
Promos
03:13
Acapulco Shore¡Llega el desmadre con la nueva temporada de #MTVAcapulcoShore el viernes a las 22:30!
24/06/2021
Promos
00:30
Vergüenza AjenaT17 ¡Nueva temporada de #MTVVerguenzaAjena: estreno 18 de abril 22:30!
06/04/2021
Promos
00:30
Floribama ShoreT4 ¡Nueva temporada de #MTVFloribamaShore: estreno 16 de abril 22:30!
06/04/2021
Promos
00:30
The Challenge: Espías, mentiras y aliadosLlega #MTVTheChallenge el 6 de abril a las 23:15
05/04/2021