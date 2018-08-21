Post Malone & Aerosmith ft. 21 Savage Live "Rockstar" / "Dream On" / "Toys In The Attic"
21/08/2018

Post Malone, Aerosmith, and 21 Savage joined together for a collaboration of "Rockstar," "Dream On," and "Toys In The Attic" at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City.

Post Malone & Aerosmith ft. 21 Savage Live "Rockstar" / "Dream On" / "Toys In The Attic"

