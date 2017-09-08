BTS - "Blue & Grey" 24/02/2021
From a moody, indoor garden setting, BTS performs the song "Blue & Grey" from their album "Be."
MTV UnpluggedMTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Roses"
Shawn Mendes performs "Roses" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MTV UnpluggedMTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Patience"
Shawn Mendes performs "Patience" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MTV UnpluggedMTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Three Empty Words"
Shawn Mendes performs "Three Empty Words" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
MTV UnpluggedMTV Unplugged: Bleachers Perform "Hate That You Know Me" feat. Lorde & Carly Rae Jepsen
Bleachers perform "Hate That You Know Me" with Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen a their MTV Unplugged, September 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.
MTV UnpluggedBiffy Clyro – ‘Many Of Horror’ (MTV Unplugged)
Biffy Clyro – ‘Many Of Horror’ (MTV Unplugged) - with introduction from Simon Neil
MTV UnpluggedBiffy Clyro - 'Re-arrange' (MTV Unplugged)
Biffy Clyro - 'Re-arrange' (MTV Unplugged)
MTV UnpluggedBTS - "Life Goes On"
A live band joins BTS for an intimate performance of "Life Goes On" from their album "Be."
MTV UnpluggedBTS - "Telepathy"
BTS performs their song "Telepathy" in a decked-out loft space.
