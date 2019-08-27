H.E.R. - “Anti”27/08/2019
MTV PUSH artist H.E.R. commands the stage at the 2019 VMAs as she performs her song "Anti."
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019¿Sabes quién es la chica que bailó con Missy Elliot en los VMAs?
29/08/2019
00:54
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Rosalía: haciendo historia en los VMAs y conquistando a todos
28/08/2019
actuaciones
07:31
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature y Wyclef Jean - Hip-Hop Medley
Hip-hop icons Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature and Wyclef Jean close out the 2019 VMAs with a medley of their greatest hits.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:40
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019J Balvin y Bad Bunny - “Qué Pretendes”
J Balvin and Bad Bunny make a memorable VMAs debut by performing their hit "Que Pretendes."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
02:30
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg - “Bezerk”
Big Sean and A$AP Ferg join forces to deliver an unforgettable performance of their hard-hitting track "Bezerk."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:23
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Normani - “Motivation”
Normani takes the stage at the 2019 VMAs to perform her hit single "Motivation."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:35
actuaciones
03:59
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Rosalia featuring Ozuna - "A Ningun Hombre," "Aute Cuture” & "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"
Latin music sensation Rosalia performs "A Ningun Hombre" and "Aute Cuture," then teams up with Ozuna for "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:43
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Miley Cyrus - “Slide Away”
Miley Cyrus takes the VMAs audience by surprise with her emotional performance of her new song "Slide Away."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:37
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello - “Señorita”
Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform a sultry rendition of their song "Senorita."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
06:55
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Missy Elliott - “The Rain,” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” y “Lose Control”
Missy Elliott sends fans into a frenzy with a medley of her greatest hits, including “The Rain,” “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “Lose Control.”
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:30
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Lil Nas X - “Panini”
Lil Nas X takes over the stage at the 2019 VMAs with a futuristic performance of his new song "Panini."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
05:18
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” y “Only Human”
Jonas Brothers return to the VMAs in style by performing their massive hits "Sucker" and "Only Human" at Asbury Park's infamous The Stone Pony.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:44
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Lizzo - “Truth Hurts” y “Good as Hell”
Lizzo is the picture of female empowerment as she performs her acclaimed hit songs "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell" at the 2019 VMAs.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:11
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Shawn Mendes - “If I Can’t Have You”
Shawn Mendes woos the crowd with his tribute to heartbreak "If I Can't Have You," live from the 2019 VMAs.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:04
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Megan Thee Stallion - “Hot Girl Summer” y “Cash S**t”
Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion rocks it at the 2019 VMAs by performing her hits "Hot Girl Summer" and "Cash S**t" for a pumped-up pre-show crowd.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
05:51
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019Taylor Swift - “You Need to Calm Down” & “Lover”
To open the 2019 VMAs, Taylor Swift electrifies the stage with colorful performances of her hit songs "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:17
MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019CNCO - “De Cero”
CNCO electrifies the crowd with their unique vocal talents as they perform their latest single "De Cero" at the 2019 VMAs pre-show.
27/08/2019
