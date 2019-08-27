H.E.R. - “Anti”
27/08/2019

MTV PUSH artist H.E.R. commands the stage at the 2019 VMAs as she performs her song "Anti."

Viendo

00:54

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
¿Sabes quién es la chica que bailó con Missy Elliot en los VMAs?

29/08/2019
00:54

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Rosalía: haciendo historia en los VMAs y conquistando a todos

28/08/2019
00:59

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Afterparty de los VMAs: ¡Vaya momentazos!

28/08/2019
actuaciones
07:31

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature y Wyclef Jean - Hip-Hop Medley

Hip-hop icons Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature and Wyclef Jean close out the 2019 VMAs with a medley of their greatest hits.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:40

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
J Balvin y Bad Bunny - “Qué Pretendes”

J Balvin and Bad Bunny make a memorable VMAs debut by performing their hit "Que Pretendes."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
02:30

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg - “Bezerk”

Big Sean and A$AP Ferg join forces to deliver an unforgettable performance of their hard-hitting track "Bezerk."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:23

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Normani - “Motivation”

Normani takes the stage at the 2019 VMAs to perform her hit single "Motivation."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:35

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
H.E.R. - “Anti”

MTV PUSH artist H.E.R. commands the stage at the 2019 VMAs as she performs her song "Anti."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:59

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Rosalia featuring Ozuna - "A Ningun Hombre," "Aute Cuture” & "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"

Latin music sensation Rosalia performs "A Ningun Hombre" and "Aute Cuture," then teams up with Ozuna for "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:43

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Miley Cyrus - “Slide Away”

Miley Cyrus takes the VMAs audience by surprise with her emotional performance of her new song "Slide Away."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:37

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Shawn Mendes y Camila Cabello - “Señorita”

Rumored couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform a sultry rendition of their song "Senorita."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
06:55

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Missy Elliott - “The Rain,” “Hot Boyz,” “Get Ur Freak On,” “Work It,” “Pass That Dutch” y “Lose Control”

Missy Elliott sends fans into a frenzy with a medley of her greatest hits, including “The Rain,” “Work It,” “Get Ur Freak On” and “Lose Control.”
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:30

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Lil Nas X - “Panini”

Lil Nas X takes over the stage at the 2019 VMAs with a futuristic performance of his new song "Panini."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
05:18

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Jonas Brothers - “Sucker” y “Only Human”

Jonas Brothers return to the VMAs in style by performing their massive hits "Sucker" and "Only Human" at Asbury Park's infamous The Stone Pony.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:44

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Lizzo - “Truth Hurts” y “Good as Hell”

Lizzo is the picture of female empowerment as she performs her acclaimed hit songs "Truth Hurts" and "Good as Hell" at the 2019 VMAs.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:11

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Shawn Mendes - “If I Can’t Have You”

Shawn Mendes woos the crowd with his tribute to heartbreak "If I Can't Have You," live from the 2019 VMAs.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:04

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Megan Thee Stallion - “Hot Girl Summer” y “Cash S**t”

Rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion rocks it at the 2019 VMAs by performing her hits "Hot Girl Summer" and "Cash S**t" for a pumped-up pre-show crowd.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
05:51

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Taylor Swift - “You Need to Calm Down” & “Lover”

To open the 2019 VMAs, Taylor Swift electrifies the stage with colorful performances of her hit songs "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover."
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:17

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
CNCO - “De Cero”

CNCO electrifies the crowd with their unique vocal talents as they perform their latest single "De Cero" at the 2019 VMAs pre-show.
27/08/2019
actuaciones
03:39

MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS 2019
Ava Max - “Torn” y “Sweet but Psycho”

For her exciting pre-show performance at the 2019 VMAs, Ava Max takes the stage to perform her chart-topping singles "Torn" and "Sweet but Psycho."
27/08/2019
También te gustará5 Vídeos
Promos
03:13

Acapulco Shore
¡Llega el desmadre con la nueva temporada de #MTVAcapulcoShore el viernes a las 22:30!

24/06/2021
Promos
00:30

Vergüenza AjenaT17
¡Nueva temporada de #MTVVerguenzaAjena: estreno 18 de abril 22:30!

06/04/2021
Promos
00:30

Floribama ShoreT4
¡Nueva temporada de #MTVFloribamaShore: estreno 16 de abril 22:30!

06/04/2021
Promos
00:30

The Challenge: Espías, mentiras y aliados
Llega #MTVTheChallenge el 6 de abril a las 23:15

05/04/2021
Promos
00:15

¿Reseteamos el 2020?

21/12/2020