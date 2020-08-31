descubre más contenidos de MTV en
Doja Cat - "Say So"/"Like That"
31/08/2020
Doja Cat packs a punch during her first-ever MTV VMA performance as she sings "Say So" and "Like That" from her album "Hot Pink."
