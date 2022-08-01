Teen Mom 2

Leah Messer Cast Member

Former cheerleader Leah had her twins Ali and Aleeah Grace when she was just 17. From a small town in West Virginia, Leah sacrificed a lot for her kids, and things got even harder when Ali developed medical issues. Ali eventually was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy, and while Leah tried to make things work for her daughters by marrying their dad Corey, the marriage didn't last, and they divorced six months later.



Leah tried to move on by marrying Jeremy, but Jeremy's job forced him to be away for long stretches of time, and he eventually filed for divorce, leaving their daughter Addie splitting her time between families. After a few rocky years, Leah's co-parenting relationships with both dads are finally in a good place, but when she releases a book about her life, deep secrets come to light that could threaten this delicate balance.



As Ali gets older, her muscular dystrophy is starting to progress, and Leah is faced with the reality of her disorder, having to balance being honest with Ali while also maintaining a brave face. When the COVID-19 pandemic hits, Leah must decide how to keep an immuno-compromised Ali safe while still prioritizing the emotional well-being of all her daughters.