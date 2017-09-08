#MTVUnpluggedMTV Unplugged
Disfruta los mejores acústicos de las bandas actuales y las estrellas del futuro con MTVUnplugged
- 03:27Liam Gallagher "Champagne Supernova" (MTV Unplugged Live Performance)
- 04:08actuacionesMTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Roses"Shawn Mendes performs "Roses" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.08/09/2017
- 03:08actuacionesMTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Patience"Shawn Mendes performs "Patience" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.08/09/2017
- 03:48actuacionesMTV Unplugged: Shawn Mendes Performs "Three Empty Words"Shawn Mendes performs "Three Empty Words" at his MTV Unplugged, September 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.08/09/2017
- 03:08MTV Unplugged: Bleachers Perform "Hate That You Know Me" feat. Lorde & Carly Rae JepsenBleachers perform "Hate That You Know Me" with Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen a their MTV Unplugged, September 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.16/09/2017
- 03:24actuacionesBTS - "Life Goes On"A live band joins BTS for an intimate performance of "Life Goes On" from their album "Be."24/02/2021
- 03:26actuacionesBTS - "Telepathy"BTS performs their song "Telepathy" in a decked-out loft space.24/02/2021
- 04:19actuacionesBTS - "Blue & Grey"From a moody, indoor garden setting, BTS performs the song "Blue & Grey" from their album "Be."24/02/2021
Acerca de MTV Unplugged
Este aclamado formato muestra a los mejores artistas actuales y estrellas emergentes de la industria interpretando versiones acústicas de sus canciones.